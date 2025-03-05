Fox Troop, 2CR LFX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fox Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a squad level live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 27, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)