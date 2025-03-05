Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS&CB Ep. 15 | Thrive in 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    In episode 15 we sit down with Charlene Caiano, the Vermont Veterans Mental Health Counselor, to discuss the crucial differences between stress and anxiety—and why understanding them matters. Charlene shares expert advice on how to identify stressors, practical stress management techniques, and strategies to not just cope but thrive in 2025.

    Whether you're feeling overwhelmed or just looking to enhance your mental well-being, this episode is packed with actionable tips to help you navigate life with confidence and resilience. Don’t miss out on this valuable conversation!"

    To Connect With Charlene:
    Charlene Caiano, MA, LCMHC, NCC, BC-DMT
    (802) 318-2417
    charlene.a.caiano.ctr@army.mil
    Vermont Veterans Mental Health Counselor

    For more episodes and information: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 12:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 954490
    VIRIN: 250212-D-LT548-2801
    Filename: DOD_110847313
    Length: 00:26:35
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS&CB Ep. 15 | Thrive in 2025, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB
    mental health counselor
    charlene caiano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download