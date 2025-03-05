In episode 15 we sit down with Charlene Caiano, the Vermont Veterans Mental Health Counselor, to discuss the crucial differences between stress and anxiety—and why understanding them matters. Charlene shares expert advice on how to identify stressors, practical stress management techniques, and strategies to not just cope but thrive in 2025.
Whether you're feeling overwhelmed or just looking to enhance your mental well-being, this episode is packed with actionable tips to help you navigate life with confidence and resilience. Don’t miss out on this valuable conversation!"
To Connect With Charlene:
Charlene Caiano, MA, LCMHC, NCC, BC-DMT
(802) 318-2417
charlene.a.caiano.ctr@army.mil
Vermont Veterans Mental Health Counselor
For more episodes and information: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 12:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|954490
|VIRIN:
|250212-D-LT548-2801
|Filename:
|DOD_110847313
|Length:
|00:26:35
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KS&CB Ep. 15 | Thrive in 2025, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.