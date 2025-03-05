KS&CB Ep. 15 | Thrive in 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954490" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In episode 15 we sit down with Charlene Caiano, the Vermont Veterans Mental Health Counselor, to discuss the crucial differences between stress and anxiety—and why understanding them matters. Charlene shares expert advice on how to identify stressors, practical stress management techniques, and strategies to not just cope but thrive in 2025.



Whether you're feeling overwhelmed or just looking to enhance your mental well-being, this episode is packed with actionable tips to help you navigate life with confidence and resilience. Don’t miss out on this valuable conversation!"



To Connect With Charlene:

Charlene Caiano, MA, LCMHC, NCC, BC-DMT

(802) 318-2417

charlene.a.caiano.ctr@army.mil

Vermont Veterans Mental Health Counselor



For more episodes and information: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/