    Defining Standards: CMSAF David A. Flosi

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi emphasizes the importance of standards as the basis for readiness and lethality across the Air and Space force. He states that in order for a rule or guideline to be considered a “standard,” it needs to be enforceable, easy to understand and clearly communicated. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 10:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954483
    VIRIN: 250130-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847166
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

