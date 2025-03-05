Defining Standards: CMSAF David A. Flosi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi emphasizes the importance of standards as the basis for readiness and lethality across the Air and Space force. He states that in order for a rule or guideline to be considered a “standard,” it needs to be enforceable, easy to understand and clearly communicated. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)