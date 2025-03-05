Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi emphasizes the importance of standards as the basis for readiness and lethality across the Air and Space force. He states that in order for a rule or guideline to be considered a “standard,” it needs to be enforceable, easy to understand and clearly communicated. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 10:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|954483
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110847166
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defining Standards: CMSAF David A. Flosi, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.