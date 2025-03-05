138th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct CBRNE training in an abandoned building

Security Forces personnel from the 138th Fighter Wing honed their skills in responding to CBRNE threats during a training exercise on Jan. 11, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The training involved clearing rooms in an abandoned building and focused on countering Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive threats, which have the potential to cause mass casualties. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
