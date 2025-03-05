Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct CBRNE training in an abandoned building

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Security Forces personnel from the 138th Fighter Wing honed their skills in responding to CBRNE threats during a training exercise on Jan. 11, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The training involved clearing rooms in an abandoned building and focused on countering Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive threats, which have the potential to cause mass casualties. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 09:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 954478
    VIRIN: 250111-F-UN332-8291
    Filename: DOD_110847038
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard

