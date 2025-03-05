138th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct CBRNE training in an abandoned building

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954478" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Security Forces personnel from the 138th Fighter Wing honed their skills in responding to CBRNE threats during a training exercise on Jan. 11, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The training involved clearing rooms in an abandoned building and focused on countering Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive threats, which have the potential to cause mass casualties. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)