    86 SFS Raven candidates go through raven FTX at Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Raven Field Training exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954475
    VIRIN: 250225-F-GK375-9100
    Filename: DOD_110846956
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 SFS Raven candidates go through raven FTX at Ramstein AB, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FTX
    Raven
    Candidate
    SFS

