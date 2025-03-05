Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wellness Room at Heath Promotion and Wellness

    ITALY

    01.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 24, 2025) Video spot highlights the Wellness Room offered through Health Promotion and Wellness Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 09:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954471
    VIRIN: 250124-N-EH998-1001
    Filename: DOD_110846906
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Wellness Room at Heath Promotion and Wellness, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sigonella
    Health Promotion
    Video Spot
    Wellness Room

