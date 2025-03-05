Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL Interview: British Army Soldier details benefits of US, Kenya, UK training at Justified Accord

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.20.2025

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    British Army 2nd Lt. Luke Hochschild, a planning officer with 3rd Rifles, 11th Infantry Brigade, 1st (United Kingdom) Division, discusses the benefits of multinational training at exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 20, 2025. During the exercise, Hochschild’s 3 Rifles teamed with U.S. Army advisors of the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade to assess, support, liaise and advise multinational forces, including the Kenya Defence Forces, Tanzania People’s Defence Force and Somali Danab. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 09:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 954470
    VIRIN: 250220-A-SD031-1473
    Filename: DOD_110846897
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: NANYUKI, KE
    Hometown: EDINBURGH, LOTHIAN REGION, GB

    TAGS

    British Army
    SFAB
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Republic of Kenya
    British High Commission

