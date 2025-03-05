British Army 2nd Lt. Luke Hochschild, a planning officer with 3rd Rifles, 11th Infantry Brigade, 1st (United Kingdom) Division, discusses the benefits of multinational training at exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 20, 2025. During the exercise, Hochschild’s 3 Rifles teamed with U.S. Army advisors of the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade to assess, support, liaise and advise multinational forces, including the Kenya Defence Forces, Tanzania People’s Defence Force and Somali Danab. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 09:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|954470
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-SD031-1473
|Filename:
|DOD_110846897
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|NANYUKI, KE
|Hometown:
|EDINBURGH, LOTHIAN REGION, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BROLL Interview: British Army Soldier details benefits of US, Kenya, UK training at Justified Accord, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.