Military personnel from the U.S., Italy, and Canada, along with host nation partners and key stakeholders, attended The Rock Air Expo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 19, 2025. The exposition-style event featured interactive booths and live demonstrations from U.S. and coalition forces from around The Rock and showcased international cooperation and knowledge sharing.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 08:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954467
|VIRIN:
|250219-F-BK002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110846859
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Rock Air Expo: Strength in partnership, by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.