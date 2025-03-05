Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Rock Air Expo: Strength in partnership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Military personnel from the U.S., Italy, and Canada, along with host nation partners and key stakeholders, attended The Rock Air Expo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 19, 2025. The exposition-style event featured interactive booths and live demonstrations from U.S. and coalition forces from around The Rock and showcased international cooperation and knowledge sharing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954467
    VIRIN: 250219-F-BK002-1001
    Filename: DOD_110846859
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Rock Air Expo: Strength in partnership, by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download