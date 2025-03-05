The Rock Air Expo: Strength in partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military personnel from the U.S., Italy, and Canada, along with host nation partners and key stakeholders, attended The Rock Air Expo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 19, 2025. The exposition-style event featured interactive booths and live demonstrations from U.S. and coalition forces from around The Rock and showcased international cooperation and knowledge sharing.