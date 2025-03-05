CENTCOM Conducts Bomber Task Force Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On March 4, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a Bomber Task Force Mission in the Middle East, strengthening partner interoperability and demonstrating force projection capabilities in the region. It was the third BTF mission in two weeks.



A B-52H Stratofortress from RAF Fairford, UK, flew across Europe and into the CENTCOM area of responsibility during their mission, which included aerial refueling and training opportunities with partner nations.