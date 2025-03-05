Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTCOM Conducts Bomber Task Force Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    On March 4, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a Bomber Task Force Mission in the Middle East, strengthening partner interoperability and demonstrating force projection capabilities in the region. It was the third BTF mission in two weeks.

    A B-52H Stratofortress from RAF Fairford, UK, flew across Europe and into the CENTCOM area of responsibility during their mission, which included aerial refueling and training opportunities with partner nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 07:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954459
    VIRIN: 250305-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 250305
    Filename: DOD_110846805
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM Conducts Bomber Task Force Mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    CENTCOM
    Middle East
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download