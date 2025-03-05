CENTCOM Conducts Bomber Task Force Mission

On March 4, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a Bomber Task Force Mission in the Middle East, strengthening partner interoperability and demonstrating force projection capabilities in the region. It was the third BTF mission in two weeks.
A B-52H Stratofortress from RAF Fairford, UK, flew across Europe and into the CENTCOM area of responsibility during their mission, which included aerial refueling and training opportunities with partner nations.
|03.05.2025
|03.06.2025 07:31
|B-Roll
|954459
|250305-D-D0477-1001
|250305
|DOD_110846805
|00:00:12
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|3
