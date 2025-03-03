Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    03.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor and Airman 1st Class Maria Washler

    AFN Tokyo

    B-Roll stringer of Airborne 25, a joint airborne exercise between Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force jumpmasters and aircrew of the 36th Airlift Squadron.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954442
    VIRIN: 250304-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_110846247
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne 25, by SrA Marcus Taylor and A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    Jumpmasters
    Airborne
    36th Airlift Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

