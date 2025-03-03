Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne 25

    JAPAN

    03.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor and Airman 1st Class Maria Washler

    AFN Tokyo

    Television news video on Airborne 25, a multi-day exercise highlighting the interoperability between the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and the 36th Airlift Squadron and the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 21:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954441
    VIRIN: 250304-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110846246
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Yokota
    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force
    Air Force
    Exercise
    Airborne
    374th Airlift Wing

