Television news video on Airborne 25, a multi-day exercise highlighting the interoperability between the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and the 36th Airlift Squadron and the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 21:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954441
|VIRIN:
|250304-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110846246
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
