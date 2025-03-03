Laulima Navy Spotlight: Restoring a Community

For Jeffrey Pantaleo, cultural resource manager and Native Hawaiian liaison at NAVFAC Hawaii, the restoration of Loko Iʻa Pāʻaiau is an example of laulima, a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together.” Laulima serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. The 12-month program underscores the Navy’s responsibility to the community and the ways Navy personnel volunteer alongside partners to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
