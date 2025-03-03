Students Showcase Talent, Ingenuity at FIRST Robotics Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



EXWC Technical Director Kail Macias helped kick off the excitement of the FIRST Robotics competition at the Fathomwerx tech bridge laboratory at the Port of Hueneme.



EXWC is sponsoring Team 4414, the HighTide robotics team of Ventura County, in partnership with Naval STEM and DoDSTEM. The team won the world championship in robotics in 2023.



“I want to connect what all these teams are doing here today and just how important it is not only for the Navy labs, but also industry and the world,” Macias said at the opening ceremony, March 1.