    Students Showcase Talent, Ingenuity at FIRST Robotics Competition

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    EXWC Technical Director Kail Macias helped kick off the excitement of the FIRST Robotics competition at the Fathomwerx tech bridge laboratory at the Port of Hueneme.

    EXWC is sponsoring Team 4414, the HighTide robotics team of Ventura County, in partnership with Naval STEM and DoDSTEM. The team won the world championship in robotics in 2023.

    “I want to connect what all these teams are doing here today and just how important it is not only for the Navy labs, but also industry and the world,” Macias said at the opening ceremony, March 1.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954434
    VIRIN: 250301-N-BN624-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110846102
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Students Showcase Talent, Ingenuity at FIRST Robotics Competition, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

