Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JDMAT Training in Shizuoka

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Japan Disaster Medical Assistance Team held a multi-lateral training with representatives from Japan, Australia and more in Shizuoka.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954432
    VIRIN: 250227-F-FY105-5541
    Filename: DOD_110846086
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JDMAT Training in Shizuoka, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shizuoka
    JDMAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download