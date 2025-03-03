Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop, Senior Airman William Finn, Senior Airman Andrew Garavito, Airman Jaden Kidd, Airman Samantha Melecio and Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

    355th Wing

    The Heritage Flight Training Course hosted demonstration teams from across the Air Force at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2025. Demo teams dedicated their last flight of the day to past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 18:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954430
    VIRIN: 250302-F-NC910-4584
    Filename: DOD_110846035
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download