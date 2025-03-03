Heritage Flight Training Course 2025

The Heritage Flight Training Course hosted demonstration teams from across the Air Force at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2025. Demo teams dedicated their last flight of the day to past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 18:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954430
|VIRIN:
|250302-F-NC910-4584
|Filename:
|DOD_110846035
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.