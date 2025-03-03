Tune in to learn how the 821st Contingency Response Element is supporting Joint Task Force Southern Guardian on this installment of Around the Expeditionary Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954403
|VIRIN:
|250305-F-MA925-1662
|Filename:
|DOD_110845621
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the EC, 821st CRE, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.