Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the EC, 821st CRE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    Tune in to learn how the 821st Contingency Response Element is supporting Joint Task Force Southern Guardian on this installment of Around the Expeditionary Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954403
    VIRIN: 250305-F-MA925-1662
    Filename: DOD_110845621
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the EC, 821st CRE, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF EC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download