    Minnesota National Guard responds to severe weather with uniquely well-suited vehicles

    OLIVIA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard's Olivia-based 224th Transportation Company talk about their efforts to rescue and shelter stranded travellers during severe winter weather conditions with their uniquely well-suited Small Unit Support Vehicles, known as SUSVs, April 4, 2019.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2019
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 13:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954385
    VIRIN: 190412-Z-A3568-1001
    Filename: DOD_110845401
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: OLIVIA, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: OLIVIA, MINNESOTA, US

    Minnesota
    Blizzard
    Winter
    National Guard
    SUSV

