    Army Emergency Relief Campaign 2025

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Army Emergency Relief program kicked off its 2025 campaign at the Fort Bliss Army Community Services center on March 3, 2025, uniting soldiers from across the installation in support of fellow service members facing financial distress.

    Created in 1942, this private, non-profit organization assists Army Soldiers and their families through grants, interest-free loans and scholarships.

    Col. Brendan Gallagher, garrison commander of Fort Bliss, sits with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to explain the importance of this campaign.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 14:41
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

