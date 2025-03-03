Army Emergency Relief Campaign 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army Emergency Relief program kicked off its 2025 campaign at the Fort Bliss Army Community Services center on March 3, 2025, uniting soldiers from across the installation in support of fellow service members facing financial distress.



Created in 1942, this private, non-profit organization assists Army Soldiers and their families through grants, interest-free loans and scholarships.



Col. Brendan Gallagher, garrison commander of Fort Bliss, sits with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to explain the importance of this campaign.