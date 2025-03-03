Production intended to emphasize and support AFA spring 2025 speech by ACC/CC on air superiority.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 16:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954379
|VIRIN:
|250304-F-BH276-9401
|PIN:
|250009-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110845239
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC/CC Supporting AFA 2025, by Roque Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Combat Command