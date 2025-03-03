Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLRS battalion conducts medical training in Norway with U.S. Navy Corpsmen and Norwegian Army during exercise

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade participate in a joint medical training exercise alongside the U.S. Navy corpsman and Norwegian Army soldiers during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 5, 2025. This joint training exercise allows Soldiers to observe how allied forces conduct medical procedures and enables them to share knowledge with one another. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training initiative aimed at enhancing the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond effectively to crises in challenging environments. The exercise involved U.S. soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland,
    Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, with a focus on developing cold-weather skills and promoting cooperation among allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Opening slate
    00:00:05:00-00:00:12:21 A Norwegian soldier demonstrates to U.S. soldiers how to apply a constricting band.
    00:00:12:22-00:00:22:21 A Norwegian soldier shows what is inside their battle medical bag.
    00:00:22:22-00:00:43:08 Norwegian soldiers provide hands-on training to U.S. soldiers on how to use their litter.
    00:00:43:09-00:00:48:20 Norwegian soldiers explain the functionality of the litter to U.S. soldiers through hands-on training.
    00:00:48:21-00:00:59:22 A U.S. soldier applies a tourniquet to the arm of a Norwegian soldier.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 11:40
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

