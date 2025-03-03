Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery training in UH-60 Black Hawks

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.04.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery training in UH-60 Black Hawks


    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conduct an aerial gunnery training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4, 2025. The training maximized readiness by incorporating crew-served and small arms weapons qualifications as well as flight training. As Europe’s critical aviation support, 1-214th GSAB ensures they remain a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces, allies, and partners across the theater.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)


    Run Time: 00:02:32:28

    -Time Stamps-

    00:00- Title
    00:06 - UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters preparing for takeoff
    00:17 - UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter takes off
    00:27 - UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flies in background as one prepares for takeoff
    00:35 - UH-60 Pilots perform pre-flight checks in cockpit
    00:42 - UH-60 Pilots perform pre-flight checks in cockpit
    00:53 - UH-60 Airmen looks out of helicopter crew window during aerial gunnery exercise
    01:06 - UH-60 Airmen looks out of helicopter crew window during aerial exercise
    01:15 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
    01:30 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
    01:40 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
    01:51 - UH-60 Airmen looks out of helicopter crew window during aerial exercise
    02:00 - UH-60 Airmen looks out of helicopter crew window during aerial exercise
    02:07 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
    02:20 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954370
    VIRIN: 250304-A-NH796-4059
    Filename: DOD_110845078
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery training in UH-60 Black Hawks, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

