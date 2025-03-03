video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery training in UH-60 Black Hawks





U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conduct an aerial gunnery training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4, 2025. The training maximized readiness by incorporating crew-served and small arms weapons qualifications as well as flight training. As Europe’s critical aviation support, 1-214th GSAB ensures they remain a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces, allies, and partners across the theater.

(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)





