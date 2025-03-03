12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery training in UH-60 Black Hawks
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conduct an aerial gunnery training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4, 2025. The training maximized readiness by incorporating crew-served and small arms weapons qualifications as well as flight training. As Europe’s critical aviation support, 1-214th GSAB ensures they remain a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces, allies, and partners across the theater.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
Run Time: 00:02:32:28
-Time Stamps-
00:00- Title
00:06 - UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters preparing for takeoff
00:17 - UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter takes off
00:27 - UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flies in background as one prepares for takeoff
00:35 - UH-60 Pilots perform pre-flight checks in cockpit
00:42 - UH-60 Pilots perform pre-flight checks in cockpit
00:53 - UH-60 Airmen looks out of helicopter crew window during aerial gunnery exercise
01:06 - UH-60 Airmen looks out of helicopter crew window during aerial exercise
01:15 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
01:30 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
01:40 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
01:51 - UH-60 Airmen looks out of helicopter crew window during aerial exercise
02:00 - UH-60 Airmen looks out of helicopter crew window during aerial exercise
02:07 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
02:20 - UH-60 Airmen fires at targets during aerial gunnery exercise
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954370
|VIRIN:
|250304-A-NH796-4059
|Filename:
|DOD_110845078
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery training in UH-60 Black Hawks, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.