12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct sling load recovery training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a Black Hawk sling load recovery during a crash recovery training simulation on Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4, 2025. As Europe’s premier combat aviation brigade, 12th CAB enhances operational readiness through realistic training, ensuring its forces remain prepared to support multinational partners and execute rapid response missions.



Shot List:



00:00:05:00 – U.S. Soldiers load a CH-47F Chinook with sling load equipment.



00:00:12:01 – U.S. Soldiers board a CH-47F Chinook.



00:00:16:01 – Two U.S. Army flight crew members look out the back of a CH-47F Chinook.



00:00:21:17 – U.S. Army flight crew scans the area from the back of a CH-47F Chinook.



00:00:27:14 – U.S. Soldier looks out the window of a CH-47F Chinook.



00:00:32:14 – Soldiers exit the Chinook and move into the field.



00:00:37:14 – Soldiers unpack sling load equipment.



00:00:42:14 – Soldiers secure a simulated downed UH-60 Black Hawk for recovery.



00:00:47:14 – Front view of the sling being wrapped around the UH-60 Black Hawk.



00:00:52:14 – Soldier drags a cable sling into position.



00:00:57:14 – CH-47F Chinook lands on-site.



00:01:05:21 – Soldiers attach slings to the CH-47F Chinook for the lift.



00:01:10:21 – Vertical shot of the CH-47F Chinook lifting the UH-60 Black Hawk via sling load.