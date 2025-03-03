Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) conducts Ice Breaking Lake Erie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) conducts Ice Breaking on Lake Erie as it makes way to its homeport of Cleveland, Ohio Feb. 11, 2025. Ice Breaking on the Great Lakes is essential during the winter months to ensure the flow of commercial traffic. (U.S. Coast Guard timelapse video by Morro Bay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954366
    VIRIN: 250211-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_110844956
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cleveland
    Ice Breaking
    Ohio
    Morro Bay
    Lake Erie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download