    Maxwell hosts robotics competition for local schools: B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Robert Richert, 42nd Force Support Squadron School Liaison program manager, talks about the Robotics Competition event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 1, 2025. The event included static displays, career fair, food trucks and interactive booths. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis sera and Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 10:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 954363
    VIRIN: 250201-F-XI916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110844941
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell hosts robotics competition for local schools: B-Roll Package, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MaxwellAirForceBase #RoboticsCompetition

