Robert Richert, 42nd Force Support Squadron School Liaison program manager, talks about the Robotics Competition event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 1, 2025. The event included static displays, career fair, food trucks and interactive booths. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis sera and Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 10:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|954363
|VIRIN:
|250201-F-XI916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110844941
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maxwell hosts robotics competition for local schools: B-Roll Package, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
