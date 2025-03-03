Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bugle Calls Etiquette

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Rise with Reveille, honor at Retreat, and remember with Taps—our daily bugle calls unite us in tradition and respect.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 09:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954356
    VIRIN: 250228-A-IG356-7451
    Filename: DOD_110844930
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bugle Calls Etiquette, by SGT Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download