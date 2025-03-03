U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Air Station Traverse City conduct cooperative ice rescue training Lake Michigan

U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Air Station Traverse City conduct cooperative ice rescue training on Lake Michigan Feb. 5, 2024. This cooperative training with helicopters is vital for situations on larger bodies of water where a helicopter’s speed can make all the difference in getting survivors to medical personnel quickly. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
