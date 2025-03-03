U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Air Station Traverse City conduct cooperative ice rescue training Lake Michigan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954352" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Air Station Traverse City conduct cooperative ice rescue training on Lake Michigan Feb. 5, 2024. This cooperative training with helicopters is vital for situations on larger bodies of water where a helicopter’s speed can make all the difference in getting survivors to medical personnel quickly. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)