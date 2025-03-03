Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Air Station Traverse City conduct cooperative ice rescue training Lake Michigan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Air Station Traverse City conduct cooperative ice rescue training on Lake Michigan Feb. 5, 2024. This cooperative training with helicopters is vital for situations on larger bodies of water where a helicopter’s speed can make all the difference in getting survivors to medical personnel quickly. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954352
    VIRIN: 240205-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_110844919
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Station
    Ice Rescue
    Training
    Traverse City
    Manistee
    Lake Michigan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download