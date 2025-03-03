Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Uniform

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Stuttgart recently hosted a community Step Show, bringing together service members and their families from across Germany for a night of energy, teamwork, and entertainment. Among the participants was Senior Airman Taqi Robinson, a dedicated service member who balanced military life while preparing for the big stage.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954351
    VIRIN: 250208-A-IG356-2009
    Filename: DOD_110844917
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

