    U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee personnel conduct ice rescue training Lake Michigan

    MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee personnel conduct ice rescue training on Lake Michigan Jan. 1, 2025. Coast Guardsmen maintain, train and operate to protect, defend and save during the cold ice season on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Manistee)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 09:35
    Location: MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, US

    IRT
    Ice Rescue
    Training
    Manistee
    Lake Michigan

