Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, compete in a body sparring match during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 27, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 09:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954348
|VIRIN:
|250304-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110844890
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Body Sparring, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
