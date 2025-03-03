Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 109 update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Burning, grubbing and clearing as well as hauling sand for the alignment are taking place at contract 109 located just north of Garyville, LA. The drainage canal has also been cleared as well at this contract.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954346
    VIRIN: 250305-A-EV636-7108
    Filename: DOD_110844872
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 109 update, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download