Building Bridges (30sec reel w/music)

U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany conduct bridge building training at the Danube river near Muenchsmuenster, Germany, March 3, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)