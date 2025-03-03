Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Bridges (30sec reel w/music)

    MUENCHSMUENSTER, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.03.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany conduct bridge building training at the Danube river near Muenchsmuenster, Germany, March 3, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 08:55
    Location: MUENCHSMUENSTER, BAYERN, DE

