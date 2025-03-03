173rd Airborne Brigade: Vietnam War Legacy of Valor and Sacrifice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 1963, on the island of Okinawa, the U.S. Army activated a unit that would leave an indelible mark on military history—the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Trained for rapid deployment and airborne operations, the brigade was built for the toughest missions.



Just two years later, in 1965, the 173rd became the first major U.S. Army combat unit to enter Vietnam, bringing the fight to the enemy in some of the most challenging terrain of the war. From the Central Highlands to the Mekong Delta, the Sky Soldiers engaged in relentless combat, earning a reputation for their courage and tenacity.



In February 1967, the brigade made history again, executing the only combat parachute jump of the Vietnam War—an airborne assault into enemy-controlled territory. Through more than six years of continuous combat, the unit earned 14 campaign streamers and four unit citations, cementing its place in U.S. Army history. Among the ranks of the Sky Soldiers were heroes of extraordinary valor—13 of whom were awarded the Medal of Honor for their bravery.



Though the brigade's time in Vietnam ended in 1972, its spirit never faded. The 173rd Airborne Brigade was reactivated in June 2000, this time in Europe, where it continues to serve as a rapid-response force. The Herd, as it is known, trains across the continent, upholding its proud legacy of service. Agile, lethal, and always combat-ready, the Sky Soldiers remain at the forefront of the U.S. Army’s global mission.