U.S. F-15s, A-10s patrol the skies in support of OIR

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and A-10 Thunderbolt II’s fly a combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 2, 2025. In partnership with the 80+ nation Coalition, the U.S. remains strong and committed to the lasting defeat of the Islamic State in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)