U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and A-10 Thunderbolt II’s fly a combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 2, 2025. In partnership with the 80+ nation Coalition, the U.S. remains strong and committed to the lasting defeat of the Islamic State in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 07:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954333
|VIRIN:
|250302-F-FF346-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110844709
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. F-15s, A-10s patrol the skies in support of OIR, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.