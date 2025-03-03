Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-15s, A-10s patrol the skies in support of OIR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and A-10 Thunderbolt II’s fly a combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 2, 2025. In partnership with the 80+ nation Coalition, the U.S. remains strong and committed to the lasting defeat of the Islamic State in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 07:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Operation Inherent Resolve

