Service Members from the U.S., Thai, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore participate in this year's amphibious exercise, AMPHIBEX, in Hat Yao, Thailand, March 3, during Exercise Cobra Gold. Cobra Gold highlights the strong partnership between Thailand and the United States while strengthening interoperability and enhancing readiness through field exercises, disaster simulations, and humanitarian projects with allied and partnered nations and civilian agencies.