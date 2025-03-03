Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THAILAND

    03.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Honce 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Service Members from the U.S., Thai, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore participate in this year's amphibious exercise, AMPHIBEX, in Hat Yao, Thailand, March 3, during Exercise Cobra Gold. Cobra Gold highlights the strong partnership between Thailand and the United States while strengthening interoperability and enhancing readiness through field exercises, disaster simulations, and humanitarian projects with allied and partnered nations and civilian agencies.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954327
    VIRIN: 250227-A-AH359-7961
    Filename: DOD_110844598
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: TH

    HADR
    COBRA GOLD
    INDOPACIFIC

