Marine Live Fire Range

U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct live fire training with Thai and Korean Forces, Thai Reconnaissance Battalion, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2025, during Cobra Gold. U.S. Armed Forces, alongside Thai and Korean forces, performed live fire drills, building off each other's experience, during Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, highlighting the strong partnership between Thailand and the United States while fostering cooperation with allied and partner nations.