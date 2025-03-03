Marine Live Fire Range

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THAILAND

    02.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Honce 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct live fire training with Thai and Korean Forces, Thai Reconnaissance Battalion, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2025, during Cobra Gold. U.S. Armed Forces, alongside Thai and Korean forces, performed live fire drills, building off each other's experience, during Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, highlighting the strong partnership between Thailand and the United States while fostering cooperation with allied and partner nations.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 09:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954324
    VIRIN: 250227-A-AH359-7961
    Filename: DOD_110844578
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: TH

    HADR
    COBRA GOLD
    INDOPACIFIC

