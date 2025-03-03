Fuji Speedway B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Several DoD members get together with local Japanese race car teams to share the spirit of passion for cars and racing. This allows the community to legally race their personal cars at the famous Japan Fuji Speedway.