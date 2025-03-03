Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-26 MH-60S conducts hoisting operations onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 4, 2025) A MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 conducts hoisting operations at an urban training area operated by the Naval Expeditionary Combat Command’s (NECC) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. HSC-26 trains pilots and aircrewmen to employ the MH-60S worldwide in a variety of missions, including fleet logistics support, search and rescue, medical evacuation, special warfare support, anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief. The squadron fulfills secondary missions of theater security cooperation and U.S. 2nd Fleet operational support. (U.S. Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954303
    VIRIN: 250304-N-TG517-8616
    Filename: DOD_110843971
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

    HSC-26
    Urban Training
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Hoisting Operations

