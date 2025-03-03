HSC-26 MH-60S conducts hoisting operations onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yorktown, Va. (March 4, 2025) A MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 conducts hoisting operations at an urban training area operated by the Naval Expeditionary Combat Command’s (NECC) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. HSC-26 trains pilots and aircrewmen to employ the MH-60S worldwide in a variety of missions, including fleet logistics support, search and rescue, medical evacuation, special warfare support, anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief. The squadron fulfills secondary missions of theater security cooperation and U.S. 2nd Fleet operational support. (U.S. Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).