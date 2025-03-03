Co-Op 115 Graduation Video

Soldiers at Camp Zama, Japan, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participated in the Co-Op program, a quarterly 10-week bilateral program that U.S. Army Japan’s G5/9 offers.
This most recent Co-Op was the 115th iteration of the program. The program involves JGSDF members working and training with U.S. Soldiers assigned to several units on Camp Zama.
The program includes physical training, enhancement of English language skills, and knowledge of U.S. military structure.
