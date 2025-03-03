Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Co-Op 115 Graduation Video

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2025

    Video by Momoko Shindo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers at Camp Zama, Japan, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participated in the Co-Op program, a quarterly 10-week bilateral program that U.S. Army Japan’s G5/9 offers.

    This most recent Co-Op was the 115th iteration of the program. The program involves JGSDF members working and training with U.S. Soldiers assigned to several units on Camp Zama.

    The program includes physical training, enhancement of English language skills, and knowledge of U.S. military structure.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Length: 00:05:08
