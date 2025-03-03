Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes: 15 OMRS Dental Lab

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s dental laboratory technicians keep our Airmen healthy and mission-ready by providing essential dental care and support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 18:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 954295
    VIRIN: 250128-F-HW521-1001
    Filename: DOD_110843858
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes: 15 OMRS Dental Lab, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

