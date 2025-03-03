Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.2: 11th MEU embarks onto USS Somerset

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, embark the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2, March 2, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954285
    VIRIN: 250302-M-BD441-1001
    Filename: DOD_110843556
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, QUART 25.2: 11th MEU embarks onto USS Somerset, by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS

    Interoperability
    Well Deck
    pelican
    Main Pack
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)
    QUART

