U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, embark the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2, March 2, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954285
|VIRIN:
|250302-M-BD441-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110843556
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QUART 25.2: 11th MEU embarks onto USS Somerset, by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
