Three Tenets Podcast: Hawaii ARNG 79T RRNCO Ep. 7 SFC James Reyes

Welcome to The Three Tenets Podcast, brought to you by the National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion!



In this episode, co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen sit down with SFC James Reyes, a 79T RRNCO with extensive experience in recruiting and retention. SFC Reyes previously served as the Marketing NCO for the Hawaii Army National Guard before transitioning back into an RRNCO role. Recently, he graduated from the Recruiting and Retention Section Chief Course at SMTB and will soon assume the role of Section Chief.



As a former RRNCO, SFC Reyes was a two-time recipient of the Director's 54 award for the state of Hawaii. Join us as he shares his insights on the evolving landscape of recruiting and retention, as well as ways Marketing NCOs can enhance their strategies at the state level.



