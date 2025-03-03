Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Tenets Podcast: Hawaii ARNG 79T RRNCO Ep. 7 SFC James Reyes

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Caly Allen 

    Strength Maintenance Training Battalion

    Welcome to The Three Tenets Podcast, brought to you by the National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion!

    In this episode, co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen sit down with SFC James Reyes, a 79T RRNCO with extensive experience in recruiting and retention. SFC Reyes previously served as the Marketing NCO for the Hawaii Army National Guard before transitioning back into an RRNCO role. Recently, he graduated from the Recruiting and Retention Section Chief Course at SMTB and will soon assume the role of Section Chief.

    As a former RRNCO, SFC Reyes was a two-time recipient of the Director's 54 award for the state of Hawaii. Join us as he shares his insights on the evolving landscape of recruiting and retention, as well as ways Marketing NCOs can enhance their strategies at the state level.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARNG.SMTB/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arngsmtb
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/arngsmtb
    Join the Guard: https://www.nationalguard.com
    Hawaii Social Media: @hi_armynationalguard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954276
    VIRIN: 250204-Z-OC800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110843413
    Length: 00:23:06
    Location: US
    Hometown: O'AHU, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three Tenets Podcast: Hawaii ARNG 79T RRNCO Ep. 7 SFC James Reyes, by Caly Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Recruiting And Retention NCO

    TAGS

    National Guard SMTB NGPEC 79T Marketing NCO Hawaii National Guard

