    AFWERX Refinery advances lightweight LZ/DZ marking system

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFWERX, through its Refinery program, is driving innovation by replacing bulky, 40-pound legacy landing zone (LZ) and drop zone (DZ) marking systems with a lightweight, 22-pound solution designed for rapid deployment. This compact, portable system fits into a small rucksack, allowing a single operator to transport and deploy it with ease. Developed with input from Air Mobility Liaisons, Special Tactics Teams, and Army Pathfinders, the system enhances agility, mission readiness, and operational effectiveness in modern combat environments. Efforts are underway to integrate it into standard equipment lists to improve mobility-focused operations across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954271
    VIRIN: 250304-F-CA439-1004
    Filename: DOD_110843274
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWERX Refinery advances lightweight LZ/DZ marking system, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spark
    AFRL
    AFA
    Refinery
    AFWERX

