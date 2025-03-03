AFWERX Refinery advances lightweight LZ/DZ marking system

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954271" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AFWERX, through its Refinery program, is driving innovation by replacing bulky, 40-pound legacy landing zone (LZ) and drop zone (DZ) marking systems with a lightweight, 22-pound solution designed for rapid deployment. This compact, portable system fits into a small rucksack, allowing a single operator to transport and deploy it with ease. Developed with input from Air Mobility Liaisons, Special Tactics Teams, and Army Pathfinders, the system enhances agility, mission readiness, and operational effectiveness in modern combat environments. Efforts are underway to integrate it into standard equipment lists to improve mobility-focused operations across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)