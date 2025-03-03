Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    635th MMG hosts BEAR Crawl 10 exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    Airmen from the 49th Wing and 635th Materiel Maintenance Group participate in the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resource Base Crawl 10 exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 15, 2025. Over 400 Airmen participated in BEAR Crawl 10, which taught them on how to load and prepare cargo into an aircraft properly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954258
    VIRIN: 250212-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_110843062
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 635th MMG hosts BEAR Crawl 10 exercise, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HollomanAFB
    BEARBase
    635thMaterielMaintenanceGroup
    635thMMG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download