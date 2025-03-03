635th MMG hosts BEAR Crawl 10 exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 49th Wing and 635th Materiel Maintenance Group participate in the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resource Base Crawl 10 exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 15, 2025. Over 400 Airmen participated in BEAR Crawl 10, which taught them on how to load and prepare cargo into an aircraft properly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)