Airmen from the 49th Wing and 635th Materiel Maintenance Group participate in the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resource Base Crawl 10 exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 15, 2025. Over 400 Airmen participated in BEAR Crawl 10, which taught them on how to load and prepare cargo into an aircraft properly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954258
|VIRIN:
|250212-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110843062
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 635th MMG hosts BEAR Crawl 10 exercise, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
