NAVSUP FLCJ CONEX Box GRGB

Michael Heard, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Installation Official Postal Manager, explains how his team uses a CONEX box to safely secure and transfer mail. Mr. Heard came up with the idea and has been using it for sometime now with great success. This is another example of NAVSUP FLCJ using the Get Real, Get Better framework to improve how we do business. (U.S. Navy video by Tyler Grimes)
|12.13.2024
|03.04.2025 12:01
|Interviews
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
