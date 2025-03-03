Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLCJ CONEX Box GRGB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Michael Heard, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Installation Official Postal Manager, explains how his team uses a CONEX box to safely secure and transfer mail. Mr. Heard came up with the idea and has been using it for sometime now with great success. This is another example of NAVSUP FLCJ using the Get Real, Get Better framework to improve how we do business. (U.S. Navy video by Tyler Grimes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 12:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 954253
    VIRIN: 241213-N-DU371-1001
    Filename: DOD_110843025
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLCJ CONEX Box GRGB, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download