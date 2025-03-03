AFWERX Spark transitions cutting-edge hypoxia monitoring solution

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFWERX Spark has transitioned the SPYDR Earcup Hypoxia Sensor, a critical innovation designed to monitor blood oxygen levels in real time, to the GSA Advantage marketplace. Part of Project Arc, the sensor integrates with pilots' headgear to detect hypoxia risks, safeguarding aviators' cognitive functions and improving flight safety. Through industry partnerships and military collaboration, AFWERX continues to drive the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)