    AFWERX Spark transitions cutting-edge hypoxia monitoring solution

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFWERX Spark has transitioned the SPYDR Earcup Hypoxia Sensor, a critical innovation designed to monitor blood oxygen levels in real time, to the GSA Advantage marketplace. Part of Project Arc, the sensor integrates with pilots' headgear to detect hypoxia risks, safeguarding aviators' cognitive functions and improving flight safety. Through industry partnerships and military collaboration, AFWERX continues to drive the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 11:36
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Spark
    AFRL
    AFA
    AFWERX
    Project Arc

