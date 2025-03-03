155th ARW conducts NORE

The 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, conducted a three-day Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, Feb. 28 - Mar. 2, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. As part of a joint effort, a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, joined with Nebraska’s aircraft to participate in the Alert Aircraft Repositioning Plan portion of the exercise, demonstrating a unified front, reinforcing strategic partnerships and interoperability. A NORE enhances combat readiness by evaluating a unit’s ability to execute nuclear missions with precision while integrating global operations with combatant commands, U.S. agencies and allies to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat strategic threats. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954247
|VIRIN:
|250301-Z-TV994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110842872
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
