Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    155th ARW conducts NORE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    The 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, conducted a three-day Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, Feb. 28 - Mar. 2, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. As part of a joint effort, a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, joined with Nebraska’s aircraft to participate in the Alert Aircraft Repositioning Plan portion of the exercise, demonstrating a unified front, reinforcing strategic partnerships and interoperability. A NORE enhances combat readiness by evaluating a unit’s ability to execute nuclear missions with precision while integrating global operations with combatant commands, U.S. agencies and allies to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat strategic threats. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954247
    VIRIN: 250301-Z-TV994-1001
    Filename: DOD_110842872
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th ARW conducts NORE, by SSgt Noah Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    Nebraska
    National Guard
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    NORE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download