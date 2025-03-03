MLRS battalion conducts training with M270A2 launchers during exercise in Norway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct simulated fire missions with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System during a platoon-level training as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 4, 2025. This exercise equips Soldiers with the necessary skills to operate long-range precision fire systems in arctic environments. Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event aimed at enhancing the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond effectively to crises in challenging terrains. The event includes U.S. Soldiers and Marines, alongside personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. It emphasizes improving cold-weather skills and fostering cooperation among Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Opening slate

00:00:05:00-00:00:10:28 M270A2 hidden in a concealed wooded area

00:00:10:29-00:00:24:16 Soldier drives to the firing position

00:00:24:17-00:00:45:17 Launcher is raised and prepared to fire

00:00:45:18-00:01:01:09 Soldiers lower the launcher after completing a simulated fire mission

00:01:01:10-00:01:16:20 Soldier drives away from the firing position

00:01:16:21-00:01:25:03 M270A2 returns to the concealed location