Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MLRS battalion conducts training with M270A2 launchers during exercise in Norway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct simulated fire missions with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System during a platoon-level training as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 4, 2025. This exercise equips Soldiers with the necessary skills to operate long-range precision fire systems in arctic environments. Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event aimed at enhancing the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond effectively to crises in challenging terrains. The event includes U.S. Soldiers and Marines, alongside personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. It emphasizes improving cold-weather skills and fostering cooperation among Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Opening slate
    00:00:05:00-00:00:10:28 M270A2 hidden in a concealed wooded area
    00:00:10:29-00:00:24:16 Soldier drives to the firing position
    00:00:24:17-00:00:45:17 Launcher is raised and prepared to fire
    00:00:45:18-00:01:01:09 Soldiers lower the launcher after completing a simulated fire mission
    00:01:01:10-00:01:16:20 Soldier drives away from the firing position
    00:01:16:21-00:01:25:03 M270A2 returns to the concealed location

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954230
    VIRIN: 250304-A-GV482-1015
    Filename: DOD_110842552
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLRS battalion conducts training with M270A2 launchers during exercise in Norway, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download