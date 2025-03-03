Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hanscom Today Episode 8

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Capt. Tyler Sullivan, 319th Recruiting Squadron, discusses the recruiting career field, Ready Airman Training held on base, the Team Hanscom Annual Awards Ceremony, and a Game Show Night hosted by the 66th Force Support Squadron on Sunday, March 9 at 6 p.m. in the Minuteman Commons. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 09:02
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Hanscom AFB
    THT
    Ready Airmen Training
    Team Hanscom Today
    319th Recruiting

