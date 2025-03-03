Team Hanscom Today Episode 8

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Capt. Tyler Sullivan, 319th Recruiting Squadron, discusses the recruiting career field, Ready Airman Training held on base, the Team Hanscom Annual Awards Ceremony, and a Game Show Night hosted by the 66th Force Support Squadron on Sunday, March 9 at 6 p.m. in the Minuteman Commons. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)