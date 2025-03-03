Team Hanscom Today Episode 8

This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Capt. Tyler Sullivan, 319th Recruiting Squadron, discusses the recruiting career field, Ready Airman Training held on base, the Team Hanscom Annual Awards Ceremony, and a Game Show Night hosted by the 66th Force Support Squadron on Sunday, March 9 at 6 p.m. in the Minuteman Commons. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954227
|VIRIN:
|250228-F-PR861-7451
|Filename:
|DOD_110842499
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
