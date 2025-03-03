Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX Refinery drives cost-saving innovation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFWERX Refinery empowered Airmen to solve a costly issue—communication cords breaking too often, leading to over $1.2 million in losses within two years. By developing a durable, low-cost 3D-printed bracket, the team extended equipment lifespan and reduced failure rates. Transitioning from concept to operational use, this $4 solution prevents expensive $1,233 cord replacements across 28 airframes. With Defense Logistics Agency adoption underway, AFWERX Refinery continues to accelerate Airmen-driven innovations that enhance readiness, reduce costs, and sustain mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 07:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    This work, AFWERX Refinery drives cost-saving innovation, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spark
    AFRL
    AFA
    Refinery
    AFWERX

