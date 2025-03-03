AFWERX Refinery drives cost-saving innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFWERX Refinery empowered Airmen to solve a costly issue—communication cords breaking too often, leading to over $1.2 million in losses within two years. By developing a durable, low-cost 3D-printed bracket, the team extended equipment lifespan and reduced failure rates. Transitioning from concept to operational use, this $4 solution prevents expensive $1,233 cord replacements across 28 airframes. With Defense Logistics Agency adoption underway, AFWERX Refinery continues to accelerate Airmen-driven innovations that enhance readiness, reduce costs, and sustain mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)