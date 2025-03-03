Staff Sgt. Clifton Simmons: Continuing The Family Legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Clifton Simmons, a unit supply specialist, assigned to Alpha Company, 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, explains why he serves and discusses the Army’s 250th birthday at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Feb. 24, 2025. Since its establishment in 1775, U.S. Soldiers, Civilians and their families have supported our nation, bearing true faith and allegiance to our country, the U.S. Constitution, and the Army. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant) (Music licensed through Envato Elements)