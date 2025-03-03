Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Clifton Simmons: Continuing The Family Legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    02.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Clifton Simmons, a unit supply specialist, assigned to Alpha Company, 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, explains why he serves and discusses the Army’s 250th birthday at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Feb. 24, 2025. Since its establishment in 1775, U.S. Soldiers, Civilians and their families have supported our nation, bearing true faith and allegiance to our country, the U.S. Constitution, and the Army. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant) (Music licensed through Envato Elements)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954204
    VIRIN: 250224-A-BK800-6100
    Filename: DOD_110842137
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    Hometown: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Clifton Simmons: Continuing The Family Legacy, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Ensign Jesse L. Brown
    ABD250
    Army250
    Unit Supply

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download